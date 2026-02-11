UIBFS launches BAFSAC 2025–2026 webinar series

The series introduces the Throwback 2025 Challenge to deepen financial literacy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS) has officially launched the 2025–2026 Banking and Financial Services Awareness Campaign (BAFSAC) webinar series, marking the first major activation of the campaign this year under the theme “Planned Adult”.

The launch coincided with the first webinar in the series titled “Financial Health: From Earnings to Sustainability,” delivered by Goretti Masadde, Chief Executive Officer of UIBFS, and moderated by Grace Muwanguzi, Head of Learning and Development at Stanbic Bank. The session is focused on practical approaches to improving personal financial health and shifting mindsets from short-term survival to long-term financial sustainability.

Now in its 6th season, BAFSAC was officially launched on 31st October 2025 and continues to serve as a national platform for promoting responsible financial behaviours among individuals and institutions. This year’s campaign places emphasis on intentional financial decision-making across key pillars, including planning, saving, investment, responsible borrowing, insurance, retirement planning, digital finance, and sustainability.

As part of the 2025–2026 rollout, UIBFS will host a series of weekly webinars every Friday from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM, starting this week through the month of February, covering a wide range of timely and relevant topics. These include institutional sustainability, practical financial planning for professionals, and navigating the social and financial implications of lending and generosity. The webinar series is open to the public at no cost and aims to make financial literacy accessible, practical, and engaging.

Speaking at the launch, Goretti Masadde emphasizes the importance of sustained financial education:

“The Planned Adult campaign is about helping individuals and institutions move beyond reactive financial decisions. Through these weekly conversations, we are creating space for honest dialogue, learning, and behaviour change that supports long-term financial and economic resilience.”

In addition to the webinar series, UIBFS is also launching the Throwback 2025 Challenge, a digital storytelling initiative designed to encourage Ugandans to reflect on their financial choices in 2025 and intentionally plan for 2026.

The challenge invites participants to share short videos or photo stories guided by three prompts: what they did financially in 2025, what they learned, and what they are intentionally building in 2026. Stories may touch on any of the campaign’s financial pillars and will be shared across major social media platforms.

Running from 6th February to 6th May 2026, the challenge will award a total of UGX 1,000,000 in prizes, with monthly recognitions and a grand finale in May.

“Beyond the prizes, the real value of the Throwback Challenge is impact,” Mrs. Masadde adds. “One honest story can inspire another person to plan better, save smarter, and build a more secure future.”

The Banking and Financial Services Awareness Campaign 2025–2026 is made possible with the support of key financial sector stakeholders, including Deposit Protection Fund (DPF), Bank of Baroda Uganda, ABSA Bank Uganda, Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), and aBi Finance, and is implemented in partnership with the Uganda Bankers’ Association (UBA) and the Bank of Uganda (BoU).

Through collaborative action, education, and innovation, UIBFS continues to champion financial literacy as a critical driver of individual wellbeing, institutional sustainability, and national economic growth.