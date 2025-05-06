UIA’s 14th Annual Insurance Agents Awards Gala exposes insurance sector growth opportunity

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Julius Businge | The Uganda Insurers Association (UIA) hosted its 14th Annual Insurance Agents Awards Gala at Hotel Africana on April 30, 2025. The event, themed “Celebrating Agents as Catalysts of Change in the Industry,” aimed to recognize and motivate top-performing insurance agents across the country. The gala attracted industry leaders, including General Edward Katumba Wamala, the Chief Guest, and Jonan Kisakye, CEO of UIA.

General Katumba Wamala emphasized the importance of demystifying insurance to enhance public understanding and uptake. He highlighted that insurance is vital for economic resilience and urged stakeholders to make it more accessible and relatable to the general populace. His remarks underscored the government’s commitment to supporting the insurance sector’s growth.

Kisakye, in his address, acknowledged the significant role agents play in the insurance value chain, contributing approximately 50% of the industry’s premiums. He noted that the awards have progressively led to improvements in the quality of individual life insurance business in Uganda, citing a 20% growth in uptake in 2022 as evidence of the sector's positive trajectory.

The gala also featured awards for outstanding agents, with winners from various regions being recognized for their exceptional performance. This recognition not only celebrates individual achievements but also serves to inspire others in the industry to strive for excellence.

The UIA continues to advocate for the adoption of digital tools and innovative solutions to bridge the gap between the insurance sector and the end client. The association believes that motivation of industry players will remain key on the agenda, explaining the idea behind the annual Insurance agents awards whose theme this year rotates around: Celebrating the role of an agent in the insurance cycle.

As the insurance sector in Uganda continues to evolve, initiatives like the UIA Annual Awards Gala play a crucial role in fostering growth, innovation, and public trust in the industry.

Among the notable winners were Winnie Nambogo from Excel Insurance, honored as the top agent in Central Uganda; Hamidu Bakaal from First Insurance, recognized as the leading agent in the Eastern region; Mercy Adania, also from Excel Insurance, who emerged as the top agent in Northern Uganda; and Patrick Tumwesige, representing the Western region among others.