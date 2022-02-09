UIA to repossess idle land in Namanve industrial park

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite has directed Uganda Investment Authority-UIA to repossess plots of land in Namanve industrial park that have not been utilized by investors.

Anite who visited the park on Tuesday noted that five investors who were allocated land at the park have failed to develop the land ten years after receiving the titles. The firms are Surgipharm, Tirupati, Zamburi holdings, Devine Oils, and Mariana agencies.

According to Anite, each of the five investors received land of approximately 70 acres but they have been non-compliant. According to Anite, they were supposed to start developing the land within five years but even after receiving notice to withdraw titles, they have not responded.

Anite was also surprised to find out that investors who signed an agreement with the government to receive free land, fenced empty sites while others had done nothing on their plots and others turned part of the land into football pitches.

According to Anite, non-compliance hinders Uganda’s plans of achieving middle-income status and job creation.

The chairman of Uganda Investment Authority, Morrison Rwakakamba says that there are several investors who are in need of land.

Efforts to speak to the affected investors were futile. However, the investors have in the past complained about the lack of proper infrastructures such as tarmacked roads, electricity, water, and sewerage system and the incessant flooding in the park discouraging investment.

URN