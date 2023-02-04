UGX 700M water project lies idle after breaking down

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 700 million Shillings water project in Buseruka sub-county, Hoima District has been left to waste one year after its commissioning.

The mini piped water project that is situated in Chongambe village, Nyakabing parish in Buseruka sub county was commissioned in December 2021. It has since failed to serve its purpose.

The contract for the construction of the mini piped water scheme was awarded to TAT and JAD investments limited. But now the piped water project, which was drilled at Chongambe swamp is currently lying idle.

The project was funded by Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project (DRDIP), a Government of Uganda social protection and development-based Programme implemented under the Office of the Prime Minister.

The facility was intended to supply water to residents in the villages of Chongambe, Nyakabingo, Nyabihukuru, Kamugole and Kasenyi Lyato all in Nyakabingo parish.

Jimmy Baguma, a resident of Kasenyi-Lyato village says that they are now forced to trek long distances in search of water.

Jonathan Mukasa, also a resident wants full accountability for the money since the facility has failed to perform its work. He says residents were hopeful that the project would address the challenge of acute water shortage in vain.

Edward Okello, another resident, wonders why the water system has failed to work after one year of its commissioning.

Jackson Katulinde, another resident says currently they are sharing water with wild animals, which is likely to cause outbreak of strange diseases.

Ali Tinkamanyire, Buseruka Sub County LCIII Chairperson says there are several issues with the piped water system saying immediate intervention must be taken to ensure that the water system is repaired to serve the community.

Kadir Kirungi, the Hoima LCV Chairperson says the piped water pumping system broke down after it developed a mechanical problem adding that the district through Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project -DR DIP has finalized plans to have the water system repaired to fully serve its purpose.

He says the facility requires 500 million shillings to be fully repaired, it includes working on the pump system, extension of electricity, and working on other defects.

