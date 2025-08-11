UGC Ladies Open Tournament offers 6 days of exciting golf action, tees off today

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a bid to highlight women’s leadership, entrepreneurship, wellness, and networking, the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) will, starting today, roll out 6 days of action in their annual UGC Ladies Open Golf Tournament.

“We have an exciting week of golf that will also help us empower and encourage entrepreneurship among the ladies involved in golf,” said UGC lady captain Gloria Mbaguta at the event launch last week. The ultimate goal, she stated, was to create a savings group that will have an impact among lady golfers in all categories.

Teeing off today are the Caddies sponsored by Ekspresso. Many of the caddies have already benefited from financial literacy offered by the UGC Ladies section and are also involved in small-scale businesses that need enhancing.

This will be followed by a professional category contest, before gross contests for both men and women, and a subsidiary contest to crown the event that has a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) rating.

Felix Mwangangi, country manager of Kenya Airways, which is one of 17 sponsors that will support the ladies, announced a top prize that will be a Kenya Airways ticket to Nairobi and two nights at Windsor Hotel.

Sponsors include Ekspresso, Equity Bank, King Ceasor University, Kenya Airways, Fresh Dairy, Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Pepsi, Johnnie Walker, DT Logistics, Windsor Golf Club.

The other key attraction at this 7th UGC Ladies open will be an electric vehicle for a hole-in-one on hole 11 for the main Ladies Open Silver and Bronze categories Aug 14-16. The pickup has been staked by sponsors GreenLeaf Motors Uganda.

Schedule

August 11 Caddies Tournament

August 12–13 Professionals

August 13–15 Gross Amateur Men

August 14–16 Gross Amateur Ladies (silver)

August 15–16 Ladies Bronze

August 16 Subsidiary Tournament

Felix Mwangangi, Country Manager of @KenyaAirways is given a feel of the EV pickup from @Greenleafmotors Uganda that will be at stake for a hole-in-one at the UGC Ladies Golf Open next week. ✳ Top price at the event will be a KQ ticket to Nairobi + 2 nights at Windsor. pic.twitter.com/Ln2jyCSKzE — Louis Jadwong (@Jadwong) August 7, 2025