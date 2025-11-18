Uganda’s women entrepreneurs take centre stage at dfcu Rising Woman Expo 2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | dfcu Bank, in partnership with Monitor Publications Limited, has held the 2025 Rising Woman Expo at the UMA Showgrounds in Lugogo. The two-day event brought together hundreds of women entrepreneurs from across Uganda for a showcase of innovation, enterprise, and shared learning.

The Expo remains a signature platform under the dfcu Rising Woman Initiative, offering women entrepreneurs access to training, mentorship, financial literacy, market exposure, and networking opportunities that strengthen their ability to build competitive and sustainable businesses. Each year, the Expo serves as a national stage where women-owned brands gain visibility and entrepreneurs are connected to partners, buyers, and potential investors.

The two-day event attracted thousands of participants, reaffirming the dfcu Rising Woman Expo as a key platform for inspiring ambition, building business capacity, and advancing women’s economic participation in Uganda.

Speaking at the event, Doreen Atuheire, Head- dfcu Women in Business, dfcu Bank, highlighted the transformative power of investing in women-led enterprises.

“dfcu Rising Woman is a commitment to unlocking the potential of Uganda’s women entrepreneurs. When women gain access to the right financial tools, skills, and networks, they don’t just grow their businesses; they uplift entire communities. That is why dfcu Bank continues to champion platforms that give women visibility, opportunity, and the confidence to thrive,” Atuheire said.

Her remarks reflect the growing impact of dfcu Bank’s Women in Business (WiB) Programme, which has empowered over 80,000 women entrepreneurs through training, advisory support, and tailored financial solutions. Through affordable financing, dfcu is enabling women to scale their enterprises with stability and aspiration.

This year’s Expo comes on the heels of dfcu Bank marking over 60 years of service to Uganda’s economy, a legacy built on supporting enterprise growth, driving financial inclusion, and enabling national development. Since its establishment in 1964, the Bank has remained committed to transforming lives and businesses through long-term investment in Uganda’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The dfcu Rising Woman Expo 2025 features:

A grand exhibition arena showcasing diverse women-owned brands.

High-impact masterclasses and hands-on training sessions.

Mentorship clinics and business advisory sessions.

Public dialogues and panel discussions with industry leaders.

Networking spaces linking entrepreneurs to distributors, suppliers, investors, and collaborators