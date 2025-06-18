Uganda’s vanilla exports double to $16.6 million in 2024

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda’s vanilla exports more than doubled in 2024, generating 16.6 million U.S. dollars in revenue, authorities announced Tuesday.

Uganda exported 604 metric tonnes of vanilla in 2024, up from 266 metric tonnes the previous year, said Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, minister of state for agriculture, animal industry, and fisheries, at a press briefing in Kampala, the East African country’s capital.

“Vanilla has become one of Uganda’s most promising high-value export crops. The record exports in 2024 demonstrate a renewed confidence in the sector, now betting on itself through increased professionalism, regulation, and strategic partnerships,” Kyakulaga said, as he declared the start of the vanilla harvest window for Season A, which runs from Wednesday to Sept. 18.

“Vanilla represents a golden opportunity for Uganda’s economic transformation. With continued collaboration, sound policy, and farmer commitment, Uganda can become a top global supplier of premium, traceable vanilla,” Kyakulaga said.

“With expected price recovery in 2025-2026, Uganda is well positioned to become a leading global supplier of reliable, high-quality vanilla, especially as buyers seek alternatives to Madagascar’s volatile supply,” he added.

According to the minister, Uganda has retained its position as the world’s second-largest vanilla producer for the second consecutive year, behind only Madagascar.

Despite the progress, Kyakulaga acknowledged that the sector still faces several challenges, including premature harvesting, poor post-harvest handling, theft, unauthorized processing, illicit trade, and inadequate crop management during early development stages.

The bulk of Uganda’s vanilla exports are destined for the United States, France, and Germany, according to the ministry. ■