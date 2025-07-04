Uganda’s power generation tops 2,000 MW after completion of Karuma plant

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s total electricity generation has reached 2,052 megawatts (MW) following the completion of the Chinese-built 600-MW Karuma Hydropower Plant, a minister said on Thursday.

Ruth Nankabirwa, Uganda’s minister of energy and mineral development, told reporters that this marks a major milestone as the East African country works to secure affordable electricity to drive economic growth.

The Karuma plant, financed by the Export-Import Bank of China, was commissioned by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in September last year. It is the second hydropower project funded by China in Uganda, following the 183-MW Isimba Hydropower Plant, which was commissioned in 2019.

Nankabirwa said the government plans to develop large hydropower projects, as well as geothermal and nuclear energy, to further expand generation capacity in the medium and long term.

According to the minister, more than 2.17 million people have been connected to the national grid, advancing the government’s goal of achieving universal electricity access by 2030 through on-grid connections, solar home systems, and mini-grids.

“Rural electrification has improved access, providing reliable electricity that supports economic activities and raises living standards,” she said. ■