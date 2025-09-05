Uganda’s mpox cases hit 8,001 as infections decline

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The cumulative number of confirmed mpox cases in Uganda has hit 8,001, with 50 deaths reported as the East African country registers a decline in new infections, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

A total of 15 new infections and two deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a national situation report issued here.

The ministry noted that there has been an overall decline in the weekly incident cases, which declared a mpox outbreak in August 2024.

“For the first time since October 2024, fewer than 100 incident cases have been reported each week for six consecutive epidemiological weeks,” the report said.

To date, 120 out of the 146 districts have reported at least one case since the beginning of the outbreak and 40 districts reported new cases in the past 21 days, according to the ministry.

“Cumulatively, 50 deaths have occurred among confirmed cases, with 46 percent of whom were coinfected with HIV,” the report said.

The health authorities continue with vaccination campaigns targeting high-risk populations, surveillance, case management, and public awareness initiatives to curb the spread of the virus.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is a viral infectious disease that spreads through close contact. Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, muscle aches, skin rash, and back pain. ■