Ugandan Bikers set for 1,000km European Tour to market tourism

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Uganda’s leisure biking community has partnered with the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) for a 1,000-kilometre motorcycle expedition across six European countries, in a bold campaign to promote Uganda as a premier global tourism destination.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Uganda Bikers Association (UBA), is intended to complement ongoing government and private sector efforts to increase international awareness and visibility of Uganda’s tourism potential.

The six-day European tour will take the riders through Italy, Germany, France, Hungary, Switzerland, and Luxembourg. Fifteen bikers are expected to participate, all riding BMW motorcycles as they traverse the continent.

Germany will receive special focus during the expedition because of its iconic place in the global motorcycle industry and its connection to BMW, one of the world’s most celebrated motorcycle manufacturers.

Speaking about the initiative, UTB Chief Executive Officer Juliana Kagwa described the partnership as a refreshing and innovative approach to destination marketing. She noted that the campaign introduces a unique experiential strategy to showcase Uganda to international audiences.

UBA President Angella Ssemukutu, popularly known in biking circles as Angie Bae, said the association has previously championed several awareness campaigns, particularly in HIV/AIDS advocacy and road safety promotion, and is now extending its efforts to tourism promotion.

She explained that the bikers will engage directly with communities and citizens across the six countries, sharing information about Uganda’s diverse attractions, culture, wildlife, hospitality, and adventure tourism experiences.

The European excursion is expected to be officially flagged off during this year’s Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo 2026 (POATE 2026), which is scheduled to take place next week.