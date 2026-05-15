Digital platform connecting Ugandan engineers to Japanese employers piloted

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Japan and Uganda have launched a pilot online outsourcing project aimed at connecting Ugandan tech engineers and innovators with enterprises in Japan through artificial intelligence. The initiative, known as AI-POD (AI-Powered Overseas Delivery), was developed by Ugandan workforce development and digital talent company Maarifasasa in partnership with Japan’s Akademia Co., Ltd. It is a multilingual offshore software platform that enables Ugandan engineers working from home to carry out tasks for Japanese organisations.

The project falls under the Uganda-Japan ICT Industry Promotion Project (UJ-Connect), supported by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). According to Shimpei Watanabe, an ICT industry promotion expert under the project, the pilot marks a major milestone in Uganda–Japan digital cooperation and positions Uganda as an emerging hub for AI-enabled offshore software delivery and digital talent exports.

He noted that Uganda’s youthful and fast-growing population presents a major opportunity, while Japan faces a shrinking and ageing workforce.

AI-POD is described as a next-generation multilingual collaboration platform designed to remove language and workflow barriers between Ugandan engineers and Japanese companies. It integrates AI-powered translation, communication tools, task management systems, reporting workflows, and collaborative development features that allow teams in both countries to work in their native languages while aligning with Japanese operational standards and agile development practices.

Although Uganda and Japan have maintained long-standing cooperation, language barriers have often limited deeper business engagement, with many Ugandans unable to communicate in Japanese and few Japanese professionals fluent in English. Gen Suzuki, Director of Akademia Co., Ltd., said the platform addresses this challenge by enabling seamless communication through technology, regardless of language differences. He also cautioned against rising protectionist tendencies globally, arguing that international partnerships offer more sustainable development pathways.

The two-month pilot, which begins this month, will allow Ugandan ICT firms to apply for participation and test the platform in real working environments with Japanese partners. The initiative is expected to boost Uganda’s participation in the global digital economy and expand high-value employment opportunities for young engineers.According to Robert Bob Okello, Founder of Maarifasasa, the platform allows Ugandan engineers to complete tasks locally and submit reports in English, which are then automatically translated into Japanese for partner organisations. He said AI-POD is more than a software tool, describing it as a digital infrastructure for cross-border collaboration, trust, and opportunity between Africa and Asia.

“For too long, language and operational barriers have limited Africa’s participation in high-value international software markets. We are now proving that Ugandan engineers can collaborate directly with Japanese companies at global standards using AI-enabled systems.” Under the pilot programme, participating Ugandan firms will test the beta system in real-time collaborative environments with Japanese counterparts as the platform seeks to eliminate communication barriers between the two countries.

The pilot is part of the wider UJ-Connect initiative, a multi-year Uganda–Japan partnership aimed at strengthening Uganda’s ICT ecosystem through skills development, innovation support, technology transfer, and international market linkages. UJ-Connect is already linking hundreds of engineers and ICT firms to global opportunities and continues to facilitate offshore pilot projects between Ugandan and Japanese companies.In parallel, efforts are underway in Japan to identify model prefectures and organise Uganda–Japan Offshore Challenge (UJOC) business-matching events that directly connect Japanese firms with Ugandan software companies.