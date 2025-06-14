Uganda’s exports grow by 27% in 12 months

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s exports of goods and services grew by 27 percent in the 12 months ending in March, a senior government official said Thursday.

Presenting the national budget estimates for the 2025/2026 financial year, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said exports rose from 9.56 billion U.S. dollars to 11.8 billion dollars between March 2024 and March 2025.

“Of this, exports of goods were 9.3 billion dollars for the same period, up from 7.3 billion dollars in March 2024, representing growth of 27 percent,” Kasaija said.

He noted that Uganda’s major exports included gold, coffee, industrial products, cocoa beans, dairy products, base metals and their products, sugar, as well as fish and fish products.

According to Kasaija, coffee exports had more than doubled and were expected to reach two billion dollars annually.

“I therefore implore Ugandans to grow more coffee and, most importantly, add value to our coffee before we export it for higher earnings,” he said.

The minister attributed the strong growth in agricultural exports to favorable weather and the implementation of the government’s Parish Development Model, which has encouraged more citizens to engage in farming.

Presenting the 20-billion-dollar national budget, Kasaija also said Uganda was making progress in the export of ICT equipment, serums and vaccines, pharmaceuticals, pneumatic tyres, batteries, gas turbines, and electronic integrated circuits.

He said Uganda’s top export destination for the year ending March was the Middle East, followed by the East African Community, Asia, and the European Union (EU).

The country recorded significant trade surpluses with the Middle East and the EU, valued at 186.3 million dollars and 117.7 million dollars, respectively, with coffee, industrial products, and mineral products being the main exports, he added. ■