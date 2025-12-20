Uganda’s digital transformation and lessons shaping ICT and telecommunications

COMMENT | ELIJAH TUMUSIIME | In an increasingly digital world, the ability to leverage technology for socio-economic growth is paramount. For decision-makers in developing nations, Uganda’s journey in ICT and telecommunications provides not only inspiration but also practical lessons. The transition from limited connectivity to a vibrant digital landscape exemplifies how strategic decisions and innovative practices can drive inclusive growth.

A pivotal moment in Uganda’s digital evolution occurred in the late 1990s when the government liberalised the telecommunications sector. This decision dismantled the monopoly of the Uganda Posts and Telecommunications Corporation, paving the way for private investment. Remarkably, the entry of telecom giants like MTN Uganda and Airtel not only increased access to mobile and internet services but also sparked competition that brought down costs and spurred innovations. Within just a few years, mobile phones became indispensable for communication and commerce, especially in rural regions lacking infrastructure.

This transformation highlights a critical insight for leaders: deregulation and competition can lead to market growth and improved services. The experiences of Uganda demonstrate that strategic policy reforms when combined with private sector engagement, can yield significant socio-economic benefits. This approach facilitated the emergence of mobile money services in 2009, which addressed a substantial gap in financial inclusion. By enabling millions of previously unbanked citizens to access financial services via mobile phones, platforms like MTN Mobile Money and Airtel Money empowered individuals and small enterprises, fostering entrepreneurship and expanding economic opportunities.

The success of mobile money in Uganda is a case study for other nations aiming to bridge their financial divides. The democratization of financial services has not only improved access to credit but has also supported social programs, enriching community welfare and enhancing economic stability. Decision-makers can learn from this: investing in digital financial services can significantly impact poverty alleviation and economic empowerment.

Further, Uganda’s investment in its National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI) is crucial. This shared fiber-optic network has reduced internet costs and extended services to underserved areas, promoting equitable access to technology. Coupled with telecom operators increasing their 4G and fiber-optic connectivity, these developments position Uganda as a regional leader in digital services. The lesson for other governments is clear: infrastructure investment is foundational to supporting a robust digital ecosystem.

Uganda’s commitment to an e-government framework further exemplifies the effective use of technology in enhancing public service delivery. Digitizing processes like tax collection and land management not only streamlined operations but also increased transparency and efficiency. By reducing bureaucracy, the government demonstrated that a digital approach can significantly improve citizen engagement and service accessibility.

Looking ahead, the implications of Uganda’s journey are profound. As organizations and governments worldwide explore digital avenues, they must recognize the multifaceted benefits of inclusive technology policies. Investing in digital innovation hubs, like those seen in Uganda, fosters entrepreneurship and equips the next generation with vital resources and mentorship.

In conclusion, Uganda’s ICT and telecoms transformation serves as a model for harnessing technology to drive development. By learning from these experiences, leaders can foster an environment that not only embraces innovation but also promotes inclusive economic growth for all citizens. As we reflect on this journey, the question remains: how can we apply these lessons to shape a more connected and equitable future for our own nations?

Elijah Tumusiime is the Chief Commercial Officer Roke Telkom