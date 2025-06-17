Uganda’s arts teachers start protests for equal pay

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arts teachers in Rukungiri District have staged a peaceful protest demanding salary equity with science teachers.

The demonstration, organized under their umbrella body, the Professional Human Teachers Union (UPHTU), began on June 16 at Riverside Hotel. The teachers gathered for a meeting before marching through the town chanting slogans like “No money, no class” and displaying placards that read “We want the government to honor its 2019 agreement,” “Article 40 commands you to pay us,” and “No money, no vote—humanities matter.”

Their protest follows the government’s decision to raise salaries of science teachers to sh4million, while excluding arts teachers and those in primary schools. In response, an estimated 120,000 arts teachers across the country have laid down their tools in protest of what they describe as discriminatory salary enhancement.

The teachers are demanding an increase in their current pay from sh620,000 to sh4 million to match what science teachers receive. They argue that the government committed to this adjustment in a 2019 agreement, with implementation promised in the 2025/2026 financial year, yet no steps have been taken toward fulfilling that pledge.

During a press briefing at the Riverside Hotel in Rukungiri Municipality, the teachers accused the government of marginalizing arts educators. They said it was as if the government expected them to “eat grass like goats and sheep” while favoring science teachers. Fred Turamyomwe, the UPHTU coordinator for Rukungiri District, criticized the government for consistently promising pay raises without allocating a single coin for arts teachers.

“The government released money, but the Ministry of Public Service excluded arts teachers from the benefit and diverted the funds,” said Mr. Turamyomwe. “Even in the recently read national budget, we were left out. So we’re saying, “No money, no teaching—let science teachers do our work.”

Kizza Elias, the union’s deputy coordinator in the district, echoed the frustration. He pointed out that arts and science teachers perform similar roles and hold similar qualifications, yet only science teachers receive salary enhancements. “The government promised to increase our salaries in phases, but we have waited long enough,” said Kizza. “We’ve been patient, but now enough is enough. We’re on strike, and we will not return to class until the government resolves our issue.”

He emphasized that only the government can end the strike. “It is no longer in our hands to stop this strike—it is up to our employer,” he added. Angela Boonabana, an English teacher at St. Gerald’s Secondary School Nyakibale, expressed her disappointment, citing growing disrespect from students and colleagues who now regard arts subjects as less important.

“Science teachers earn over UGX 4 million while we earn less than UGX 620,000,” Ms. Boonabana said. “This discrimination is demoralizing.” Esau Isingoma, a teacher at Immaculate Heart Girls’ School Nyakibale, emphasized that arts and science teachers share the same workloads, use the same public services, and teach in the same schools, yet earn vastly different salaries.

“This is unfair. I urge colleagues to boycott all educational duties—teaching, exam setting, and invigilation—until the government addresses the salary disparities,” said Isingoma.

Sophia Busingye, an English teacher at Nyakagyeme Secondary School, reiterated the protest’s central slogans: “No money, no class,” “The government must honor its 2019 agreement,” “Article 40 commands you to pay us,” and “The humanities matter.”

She accused the Ministry of Education of sidelining arts teachers and called on all humanities educators to stay home until their demands are met. As of today, the strike has entered its 12th day, with subjects such as religious education, history, English, business studies, and fine art left untaught. Parents and school administrators are growing increasingly concerned as learners remain stranded and academic progress stalls.

