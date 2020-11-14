Ugandans losing confidence in judicial system – LASPNET

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandans are losing confidence in the judicial system according to the Legal Aid Service Providers Network- LASPNET.

Speaking at the launch of the Action Research on Status of Implementation of Justice in Uganda, Professor Christopher Mbaziira, a human rights researcher said findings in this research have shown that the public has lost its confidence in the judicial systems including courts and police due to persistent corruption in these institutions.

As a result, Mbaziira says people that are constrained in terms of resources feel that their participation in formal system is in vain.

In her remarks, Sylvia Namubiru, the Executive Director LASPNET emphasized the need for use of ICT to minimize the human factor in case processes. She adds that there is a way this enhances compliance when people are no longer controlling the process but know they are being watched.

Namubiru who represents fifty-two organizations under Legal AID service providers accused security officers who have kept on committing violent acts during elections like those who while doning national uniform, “inflicted wounds on nominated candidates whom they left bloodied”. She also gave the example of the disgraceful treatment inflicted on the Vice president of National Unity Platform-NUP, Dr. Lina Zedriga who was arrested and put in the cell with men on Wednesday in Oyam district.

Namubiru cautioned the security officers violating human rights during the 2021 campaigns.

******

URN