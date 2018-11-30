Ugandans drink more Nescafe than other coffees – study

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandans drink more Nescafe coffee than other coffees in spite of the country being home to some of the best coffees in the world.

The managing director of Uganda Coffee Development Authority, Emmanuel Niyibigira, says a study they recently conducted show that Nescafe, a soluble or instant coffee, is the most consumed coffee in Uganda.

Imported Nescafe is a coffee brand of global foods conglomerate, Nestle.

According to Niyibigira, Ugandans love for Nescafe, over and above other coffee brands, is because of its solubility, adding that Nescafe is not a better coffee than Uganda’s coffee.

Niyibigira says as a response, a soluble coffee production line is in the offing in order to make the most of Uganda’s coffee.

According to Niyibigira, Uganda has the best genetic diversity of coffee, including both Robusta and Arabica types, but has not exploited the gem she has.

For example, Niyibigira says Robusta coffee was created in Uganda – in Kibaale District – but Uganda has not exploited and claimed it.

Some of Uganda’s coffees which are doing well globally are Uganda Bugisu Roasted Whole Bean, Uganda Bugisu Single Origin Green Un-roasted Whole Coffee, Uganda AA West Nile – Erussi RFA Certified 100% Arabica Custom Roasted Coffee, Three Avocados Uganda Bugisu Ground Coffee, and Three Avocados Uganda Bugisu Whole Bean Coffee.

Others are Big Shoulders Fresh-Roasted No-Nonsense Artisan Whole Bean Coffee, Peterson Sozi Farms Premium Ugandan Ground Coffee, Sipi Falls Coffee, Driftaway Coffee Coffee Sampler, Thanksgiving Coffee “Delicious Peace, and Ola’s Exotic Super Premium Coffee Organic Uganda Bugisu AA Whole Bean Coffee.

Per kilo, these Ugandan coffees fetch between 11 dollars or 40,000 shillings and 44 dollars or 160,000 shillings.

Uganda presently produces 5.8 million bags of coffee, of which 5.1 million bags is exported. Of the remaining 700,000 bags, about 400,000 bags are consumed locally.

This is in sharp contrast with Ethiopia, Africa’s biggest coffee producer, where over 60 percent of the coffee produced is consumed locally.

In Ethiopia coffee shops, traditional and modern, are littered all over the place, unlike in Uganda.

