Ugandan lawyer and sports administrator Don Rukare to guide Commonwealth Sport until elections in November

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Olympic Committee President Dr. Donald Rukare has been picked as interim head of the Commonwealth Sport. Commonwealth Sport is the brand name of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

Rukare was named following a announced resignation of President Chris Jenkins.

“I am ready to step into this role and thank the Board for their confidence in me. We have come through a particularly challenging period in our Games history, and we are now building momentum towards an outstanding Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2026,” said Dr. Rukare upon his appointment.

Jenkins, who resigned, will be remembered for his longstanding service and contribution to the Commonwealth Sport movement.