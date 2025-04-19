Ugandan students celebrate International Chinese Language Day with cultural performances

KAMPALA | Xinhua | Hundreds of students from schools and institutions across Uganda gathered on Thursday to celebrate the 16th United Nations International Chinese Language Day with vibrant performances, music, and dance.

The event, held at Makerere University, the country’s largest public institution, was organized by the university’s Confucius Institute under the theme “Chinese Language: A Gift Across Time and Space.”

In a message delivered on his behalf by Robert Wamala, director of Research, Innovation, and Partnership at Makerere University, Vice Chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe commended the Chinese government, through its embassy in Uganda, for introducing the Chinese language in Ugandan schools.

“At Makerere University, we are proud to be part of this global dialogue. Through our collaboration with the Confucius Institute, we have witnessed first-hand the immense value of cross-cultural education in promoting mutual understanding, respect, and shared prosperity,” Wamala said.

“Our students have not only learnt a new language but have gained a deeper appreciation of Chinese culture, philosophy, and history — perspectives that broaden their world views and enhance their roles as global citizens,” Wamala added.

Yvone Namwanje, a student at Wampeewo Ntakke Secondary School, said learning Chinese is part of her plan to seize future job opportunities. “More and more Chinese are investing in Uganda, and they will need interpreters. I want to work with those wonderful people and learn more about their cultures, movies, songs, and food,” she said.

Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong described language as “a bridge of communication and a key to understanding a culture.”

He expressed gratitude that the Chinese language is helping connect Ugandan students with the Chinese community in the country.

“The celebration reminds us that language learning is not only about mastering communication tools, but also about appreciating the immortal beauty of a civilization, fostering mutual respect and promoting shared understanding,” Zhang said.

According to the United Nations, the International Chinese Language Day was designated “to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity as well as to promote equal use of all six of its official working languages throughout the organization.” ■