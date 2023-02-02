Ugandan silk cleared for commercial productions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s silk yarn was cleared for commercial production after passing grade testing in Europe.

Last year, Uganda under the Tropical Institute of Development Innovations (TRIDI) sent its first samples of silk yarn named ‘Usilk’ for testing in the European market.

The Ugandan silk yarn was to be tested against the specifications for Grade 6A which is the best quality silk globally to begin commercial production.

In a statement released on Wednesday, TRIDI announced that results from Europe indicated that Uganda’s silk yarn is within the commercial grades.

“We did the research and we are convinced that our mulberry production is the best globally. Our research also demonstrates that the rearing conditions are also the best. We are also using the best or latest next-generation processing equipment and as such, we expected Grade 6A,” TRIDI said in a statement.

Clet Wandui Masiga, the Executive Director and Sericulture Project Principal Investigator at TRIDI explained that silk quality standards are ranked according to the uniformity of yarn, minimal impurities, minimal fluff, tensile strength and elongation, noting that Uganda’s product passed all the tests.