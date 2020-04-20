Ugandan schools adapt new ways of engaging children during lockdown

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | As parents continue to stay home with their children during the country’s coronavirus lockdown, schools have taken to social media, television stations and print media to pass on learning materials to learners.

Top schools are sending holiday work via Whatsapp groups for parents to use to teach their children during this time of the lockdown.

Education experts have welcomed this move saying it will keep the pupils/learners engaged until schools are reopened. Parents are being urged to seek guidance from teachers on a case by case basis.

In a related development, Kampala Parents School, under Ruparelia Foundation, has partnered with NTV Uganda to air live lessons to Primary Seven candidates.

The partnership will stay until the COVID-19 school lockdown is lifted. Lessons are being conducted from Monday to Friday starting 11am – 12pm and on Saturdays from 8am – 9am.

“I support his idea (Sudhir’s) of teaching our children via the television,” said one parent whose two children go to KPS. “We pray that the schools reopen soon so that children go back to physical classes and interact with their teachers,” the parent added.

All schools were temporarily closed on March 20 as the government moved swiftly to implement drastic measures to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

To date, a total of 55 COVID-19 cases have been reported. No death case has been reported.