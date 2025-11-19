Ugandan entrepreneur set to market Alkaline Vodka across Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pearl Liquors Uganda Ltd has secured a deal to market a premium spirit crafted in Australia across Africa starting next month.

Offshore Alkaline Vodka, a five-times distilled wheat vodka infused with high-pH marine-mineral alkaline water, will be imported and distributed across the continent by Pearl Liquors Uganda Ltd., led by chief executive officer Stuart Raymond Kasule.

Business officially starts Dec. 13, 2025, marking what its exclusive importer calls a breakthrough for Uganda in the global luxury market.

Kasule, who was born in Uganda and shaped professionally in Australia, secured the exclusive African chapter tender for the spirit. He said his return to Uganda represents an effort to introduce a new level of premium beverage culture to the country.

“This is not just a product launch,” Kasule said. “This is Uganda stepping onto the world stage with confidence.”

Offshore Alkaline Vodka is marketed as a “better-for-you alcohol,” a segment growing globally by 15% annually, according to IWSR, a wine and spirits research firm. The vodka, which has a pH range of 8.5 to 9.5, is described as silky, clean and crisp. It is aimed at wellness-conscious drinkers aged 25 to 45.

Kasule’s company has also formed a partnership with Asahi Beverages, one of the world’s largest beverage companies.

Kasule said this partnership has opened a new chapter for Uganda, noting that Asahi has expressed readiness to invest significantly in Uganda and East Africa. This interest, he suggested, shows confidence in Uganda’s demographic and economic outlook.

The launch aligns with projections that the global premium spirits market will reach $235 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. Additionally, ultra-premium vodka consumption in Africa is reportedly up 32%, and Uganda’s luxury hospitality sector is growing by 11% annually.

Pearl Liquors Uganda Ltd. is encouraging CEOs, distributors and investors to secure allocations ahead of the Dec. 13 launch.