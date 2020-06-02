Ugandan Embassy in Qatar plans flight for stranded nationals this month

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ugandan Embassy in Qatar is working on a process to ensure that Ugandans to who are stuck in the country return home. The Embassy says that it is making arrangements for a flight this month. This is according to a memo issued by the embassy to the Ugandan community in Qatar.

The Ugandans abroad have been asked to avail their details at the embassy through an email; doha@mofa.go.ug. The embassy however states that all passengers will pay for their own tickets and that the embassy will submit the process of the ticket payments to those who will have registered through the email provided.

Although the embassy had set June 6, as the date for the flight from Doha, Qatar, a new memo dated June 1 indicates that the date of the flight has not yet been concluded.

“This is to inform you that the above date was prematurely communicated to you and is not confirmed and therefore request all those who have registered to be patient as the embassy coordinates with authorities in Uganda on the appropriate arrangements that will be communicated,” the memo read.

In their earlier communication, the government had said they will take advantage of available flights that are operational to return the Ugandans home. There are over 2,400 Ugandans currently stuck in different parts of the world many of them affected by the closure of airports occasioned by the outbreak of coronavirus disease.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem confirmed to Uganda Radio Network that indeed there are arrangements to bring Ugandans home and a detailed plan is still being developed.

URN has learnt that the government has set a condition for a specific number of people to book the flights before it can disembark. The people stuck are also expected to present COVID-19 negative certificate for coronavirus.

******

URN