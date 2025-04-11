Ugandan Diplomat’s wife remanded over murder

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court has remanded Kanoheri Jolin Rugari, wife to Zimbabwe’s Honorary Consul in Uganda, Chris Rugari, to Luzira prison on charges of murdering their two-year-old son.

Kanoheri was on Friday arraigned before the Court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Frank Namanya and charged with the murder of Rugari Nganwa.

She was charged alongside her 24-year-old housemaid, Robinah Nabanjja.

Prosecution states that between the 1st and 2nd April 2025, at Mutungo Zone eight, in Nakawa division, with malice aforethought, Kanoheri killed Nganwa. Nabanjja is charged with being an accessory after the commission of murder.

Investigations so far state that Kanoheri had concealed Nganwa’s death as an accidental fall through a widow on top of the family’s storied house.

Koneheri was not allowed to plead to the offence of murder, which is triable by the High Court.

State Attorney Mahatma Odongo has reported to the Court that the investigations are incomplete.

Kanoheri shed tears as she was being remanded. She also shouted that she could not have murdered her child, saying the truth would come out.

The two were remanded to Luzira prison until May 6th.

****

URN