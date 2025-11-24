Ugandan diplomat honoured at Global Peace and Development Conference in India

Delhi, India | THE INDEPENDENT | The Global Peace and Development Committee Conference 2025, held recently in Paschim Vihar, Delhi, has cemented India’s growing role as a leading voice in global peace, sustainable development, and international cooperation.

The high-level gathering brought together senior political leaders, diplomats, academicians, policy experts, and industry players to discuss the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs 2030), India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, and the need for stronger global partnerships in an increasingly unstable world.

Speakers noted that rising geopolitical tensions, widening economic inequalities, climate-related disasters, and social divisions have made diplomacy more critical today than ever before. The Delhi conference highlighted India’s expanding diplomatic footprint and people-centred development model, describing the country as an emerging stabilising force on the global stage.

Uganda’s flag was lifted high when Dr Robinson Masembe, a respected Ugandan diplomat, was recognised with the prestigious 2025 Global Peace and Development Award. The honour celebrated his contributions to international diplomacy, humanitarian work, SDG promotion, cultural cooperation, and global peacebuilding.

In his keynote address, Dr Masembe emphasised that diplomacy remains the bedrock of achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. He said the world must prioritise dialogue instead of confrontation if it hopes to overcome today’s global challenges.

“Diplomacy is the cornerstone of peace, prosperity, and human progress. Without diplomatic engagement, nations become isolated and global trade, tourism, and investment suffer. We must build bridges, not walls,” he said.

Dr Masembe encouraged the international community to deepen ties with Africa and invited global investors to explore opportunities in Uganda, which he described as a peaceful and promising destination under the leadership of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Beyond his diplomatic work, Dr Masembe is an NRM patriot and coordinator, Lead Pastor at Maya Christian Church/Masembe Ministries, Director of Masrob Events Company Ltd, and a businessman. He is also the author of the book Uganda Hidden Facts: The 120 Reasons Why I Support H.E Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The conference further explored how India’s long-term aspirations align with global development goals. Pankaj Kumar Sharma explained that the vision of a Developed India by 2047 goes beyond economic growth, touching on social progress, cultural leadership, environmental responsibility, and global collaboration.

He noted that India continues to build a reputation as a nation capable of shaping world opinion, fostering dialogue among developing countries, and pushing for people-led development.

Adding a social perspective, Surjit Singh reminded participants that peace and development cannot exist without fairness and justice. He stressed the importance of social equity, gender justice, and uplifting marginalised communities, saying economic growth without inclusion cannot create lasting stability.

Uganda’s visibility at the event was further strengthened when Vivian Allen Blondemu was invited to lead the interfaith prayers. Her warm message of gratitude to the organisers added a spiritual tone to the day’s proceedings.

Overall, the conference underscored India’s growing influence in global affairs. Speakers pointed to India’s leadership in climate discussions, digital governance, South-South cooperation, and its strengthening partnerships with Africa, noting that the country is shaping a new global identity rooted in peacebuilding and multilateral cooperation.