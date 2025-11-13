Ugandan coffee exporters seal $3 million deals at CIIE

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Ugandan coffee exporters have secured deals worth 3 million U.S. dollars at the recently concluded China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries said in a statement.

Uganda’s top coffee exporters, such as Meg Rai Coffee, Kwezi Coffee, Inspire Africa, and Elgon Coffee, showcased their products at the expo and held one-on-one meetings with Chinese buyers, traders, roasters, and logistics firms interested in sourcing Ugandan coffee and other agricultural products, according to the statement issued late on Tuesday.

The exporters also represented Uganda at a series of side events, including the “Exploration of the Development of the Coffee Industry Chain under Digital Empowerment” forum and a seminar on “Import Policies and Development of Agricultural and Food Products from Least Developed Countries.”

Uganda’s coffee exports to China have already increased by 190 percent this year, according to the ministry.

The statement added that Uganda signed a memorandum of understanding with Cotti Coffee, a Chinese private coffeehouse brand, to promote Ugandan coffee across China.

“With Cotti Coffee’s massive retail reach and Uganda’s unmatched coffee diversity, this collaboration will anchor Uganda as the definitive African coffee brand in Asia, while giving Chinese consumers a fresh, ethical, and distinctly Ugandan coffee experience,” the statement said.

Under the partnership, the two parties will collaborate across the entire coffee value chain, linking Ugandan farmers and processors directly with Cotti Coffee, which operates more than 7,500 coffee shops in 28 countries.

The Ugandan delegation, which included government officials and 28 exporters, also took part in seminars on agricultural innovation, Silk Road e-commerce, and sustainable trade, positioning Ugandan coffee as a product aligned with China’s focus on green development and digital commerce, according to the statement. ■