Uganda will have a VP and PM Thursday morning

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has sent his proposed names to fill the positions of Vice President and Prime Minister before Parliament for approval.

They will be approved before the National budget is read on Thursday, sources say. Reliable sources indicate one of the two is a woman.

The woman is however not Rebecca Kadaga, who reports indicates is one of the new Deputy Prime Ministers.

@Parliament_Ug will on Thursday 10th June 2021 at 10.00am at the Kololo Independence Ground sit to approve the appointment of the Vice President-designate, and later proceed with the #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/tUILW86Z8y — Ibrahim Manzil (@bwanakelele) June 8, 2021

According to Clerk of Parliament, MPs will sit at 10.00am at the Kololo Independence Ground to approve the appointment of the Prime Minister and Vice President-designate, and later proceed with the Budget 2021 reading.

Uganda last had a female Vice President in Dr Specioza Wandira Kazibwe 1994-2003, while Maria Kiwanuka was finance minister 2011-2015.

DEVELOPING STORY | DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Museveni ministers to rise from 79 to 80 https://t.co/Q0NKPnuTvT — The Independent (@UGIndependent) June 7, 2021