Wednesday , June 9 2021
Lato Milk
Home / The News Today / Uganda will have a VP and PM Thursday morning

Uganda will have a VP and PM Thursday morning

The Independent June 8, 2021 The News Today 1 Comment

Dr Kazibwe was the last Woman VP Uganda had. FILE PHOTO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has sent his proposed names to fill the positions of Vice President and Prime Minister before Parliament for approval.

They will be approved before the National budget is read on Thursday, sources say. Reliable sources indicate one of the two is a woman.

The woman is however not Rebecca Kadaga, who reports indicates is one of the new Deputy Prime Ministers.

According to Clerk of Parliament, MPs will sit at 10.00am at the Kololo Independence Ground  to approve the appointment of the Prime Minister and Vice President-designate, and later proceed with the Budget 2021 reading.

Uganda last had a female Vice President in Dr Specioza Wandira Kazibwe 1994-2003, while Maria Kiwanuka was finance minister 2011-2015.

DEVELOPING STORY | DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Tags

One comment

  1. Seruma Emmanuel
    June 9, 2021 at 12:28 pm

    So informative

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved