Uganda Waragi vibe reigns as MC Kash ‘Owakabi’ celebrates 15 years of laughter

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Password Lounge in Gulu erupted in waves of laughter last Friday night as the region’s tallest comedian, MC Kash “Owakabi,” celebrated 15 years in the industry, proving that laughter can be serious business after all. The celebration was powered by Uganda Waragi that kept the spirits of the night high with cocktails and discounted drinks that were as smooth as the punchlines delivered.

MC Kash officially launched his mainstream career in 2010 as an emcee, steadily refining his craft before courageously pivoting into the world of stand-up comedy. Experts say his journey to becoming a household name is a true inspiration.

Friday’s show was to commemorate the past decade and a half where Kash has graced countless stages, from intimate community gatherings to grand corporate galas, joyful weddings, and vibrant festivals, consistently delivering laughter that resonates across diverse audiences.

“MC Kash represents the dedication and passion we celebrate at Uganda Waragi,” said Hillary Baguma, Brand Manager for Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries Limited. “For 15 years, he’s shown the same consistency and boldness that defines our brand. We’re honored to have witnessed his growth and are proud to support such acts that bring people together.”

Dubbed “comedy meets music and vibes,” the show attracted a distinguished and diverse audience. With all tables selling out a full week in advance, the comedian was energized to perform in front of a sold-out venue with VIPs, investors, beloved musicians, and fellow comedians from across the nation, all gathered to honor “Owakabi”.

The evening was a delightful trip down memory lane, featuring hilarious highlights from past shows, some new material, and Kash even served out shots to playfully laugh off the moments that may not have gone according to plan.

The stage also served as a melting pot of regional humor, with Arua’s duo Pato & Ziggy Zagga, South Sudan’s Lawrence, the Kampala-based Merry Hearts comedians, and Don Andre all taking to the stage and barely giving the audience a chance to catch their breath.

Determined not to be outstaged, musical artistes Magic Eezzy and Eddy Wizzy along with the triple threat of DJ Joel Fresh, Frisco and Dre kept with the underlying theme of the night with a mix of the fan-favourites and fresh mixes to keep the crowd entertained between laughs.

As MC Kash cemented his 15-year legacy, this event was a declaration that Northern Uganda’s entertainment scene has come of age. The evening celebrated talent, timing and the unshakable belief that a good laugh is always something to toast to.

On the road to celebrating 60 years of being a part of Uganda’s authentic expression, Uganda Waragi is throwing its weight behind such landmark and unique Ugandan comedic experiences. This anniversary thus celebrated not only the past 15 years, but also the beginning of an even brighter future with loads to look forward to for Northern Uganda and the country as a whole.