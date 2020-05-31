Uganda tourism board warns on tampering with murchison falls

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has warned against developments in the Murchison falls, saying tampering with it will destroy Uganda’s tourism sector.

Last year, power regulator, Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) announced that they had received an application from Bonang Power Energy Ltd, a South African energy firm to build a hydro-dam at Murchison Falls. The development sparked outrage from the public especially environmentalists.

But Government said a Dam will be constructed without tampering with the beauty of the falls. However, UTB which was appearing before the Parliament committee on national economy says Uganda’s main tourism brands are Murchison falls national Game park, Murchison falls its self and mountain Gorillas and touching any of them is killing the tourism sector.

Lilly Ajarova, the Chief Executive Officer UTB says that it will be a shame for Uganda to destroy Murchison falls, which is one of the biggest tourism site in the country.

She says since last year when the discussion of developing around the falls started, international tourism and promoters are blacklisting Uganda for interfering with the falls. She warned against the move to develop a dam there, saying Uganda’s tourism will be doomed.

She says that however much Uganda puts a lot of money in tourism, if any development is made at the falls which is not for tourism purpose, many activists will shun Uganda.

In December last year, Government said that in order to make a scientifically informed decision, Cabinet agreed that a feasibility study is undertaken on site.

Murchison falls is Uganda’s leading tourist attraction. It forms part of the Murchison Falls National park covered by woodlands and savanna.

*******

URN