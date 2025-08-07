Uganda to showcase expertise at e-mobility expo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has built the capacity to produce 10,000 electric vehicles annually, with 260 charging and swapping stations countrywide.

‎This is according to the E-Mobility Outlook Report 2024, which also shows that Uganda has mobilised over 160 Million Dollars in investment in e-mobility.

‎According to Paul Musasizi, the Chief Executive Officer at Kiira Motors Corporation, this shows that the country is well-positioned to be a net source of e-mobility solutions for the continent.

‎He was speaking at the launch of the e-mobility expo slated for next month at the Kiira Vehicle Plant in Jinja.

‎”These are not just milestones; they are pillars of sovereignty, innovation, and resilience. But what truly sets Uganda’s e-mobility journey apart is its unique value proposition,” he said.

‎The advantage of the locally made vehicles, he says, is that they are tailored for local terrain, local needs, and local economies.

‎”They offer affordability without compromise, efficiency without pollution, and mobility without dependency, and, for our customers, this means lower transport costs, cleaner air, and greater reliability,” Musasizi said.

‎He also explained the advantages to entrepreneurs, including new business models, franchise opportunities, and access to fiscal space that was previously out of reach.

‎”The Kayoola EVS buses, for example, are moving people while unlocking enterprise value, enabling operators to reinvest in service quality, expand routes, and create jobs.”

‎He revealed that since 2019, when there were just 13 electric two-wheelers to nearly 2,800 in 2024, with local content participation reaching 40 percent, “we are witnessing the rise of a domestic manufacturing base”.

‎Battery packs, charging infrastructure, and vehicle components are increasingly made in Uganda, fuelling industrial growth, skills development, and energy security.

‎He calls for partnerships between the government and the private sector to improve better capacity to move the industry forward.

‎”The E-Bus Xpress pilot in Jinja is a shining example of what happens when government, industry, and community unite. It’s a blueprint for inclusive development, demonstrating how e-mobility can decarbonise cities, empower local talent, and drive economic transformation,” he said.

‎The local e-mobility industry is expected to attract 800 Million Dollars in private sector commitments over the next five years.

‎The expo will, apart from showcasing electric bicycles, motorcycles, tricycles, cars and buses, among others, bring together policymakers, investors and financiers, environmental experts and others.

‎ “Uganda is ready to lead East Africa into a new era of mobility, one that is clean, connected, and competitive,” he said.

‎Launching the Expo, Monica Musenero Masanza, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, noted that this event is “the ignition point of a bold, homegrown movement to reimagine how Ugandans move, build, and innovate.”

‎Under the theme, “Powering Innovation, Accelerating Industrialisation, and Shaping Africa’s Green Future,” the Expo is designed to be a crucible of collaboration, where every stakeholder plays a vital role in positioning Uganda as a net source of e-mobility solutions across the continent.

‎The minister said that Uganda and the continent of Africa missed out on the first three industrial revolutions because of a lack of access and also exclusion, not because of a lack of intelligence.

‎Now, she says, the situation is different.

‎”Over the last four years, Uganda has developed the National Science Technology and Innovation Strategy to position tsunamic power of STI at the center of Uganda’s transformation agenda,” she said, adding, “In recognition of the progress made, the Government has set in motion a ten-fold growth (qualitative leap) strategy to propel us towards a 550 Billion US Dollar Economy.”

‎With e-mobility now a strategic priority in NDPIV, the Expo is a rallying call to every citizen, engineer, policymaker, development partner, financial institution, and entrepreneur to contribute to a shared vision of sustainable transportation, economic empowerment, and climate resilience.

‎Guillaume Chartrain, Deputy Head of Delegation of the European Union to Uganda, encouraged Ugandans to take on cycling, not just for their health but as a cleaner mobility solution than fuel-powered motorcycles and cars.

‎This launch event was a prelude to the main National E-Mobility Expo 2025, slated for September 18-9, 2025, at the Kiira Vehicle Plant in Jinja.

‎The inaugural edition attracted over 300 participants from Uganda and around the globe, and the upcoming Expo is expected to be an even more impactful platform.

