Uganda to Host Inaugural Development Finance Summit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is set to host the inaugural Uganda Development Finance Summit from September 1-2, 2025, at the Speke Resort Convention Centre in Kampala. Convened by the Uganda Development Bank (UDB), the country’s national Development Finance Institution, the summit will gather over 400 high-level delegates from across Africa and beyond.

Held under the theme “Transforming Africa through National Development Finance Architecture,” the summit aims to confront the pressing need for innovative financing solutions amid shrinking aid flows and diminishing concessional funding. It will bring together financial and development experts, policymakers, private sector leaders, academics, and global institutions to address Africa’s growing development financing gap.

“This Summit underscores UDB’s commitment to catalysing the development finance agenda on the African continent,” said Dr. Patricia Ojangole, Managing Director of UDB. “It will provide a platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and building partnerships focused on inclusive growth, sustainable development, and financing solutions tailored for Africa’s unique challenges.”

As African nations increasingly turn to global debt markets to meet development needs, they face high borrowing costs and restricted access compared to other sovereign borrowers. This has amplified the urgency to rethink and reform the continent’s development finance structures.

Key topics will include the role of national development banks in socio-economic transformation, industrial financing, building resilient agri-value chains, and empowering SMEs. The summit will also spotlight green financing and blended finance strategies as tools to unlock climate-resilient growth.

Participants will gain insights into emerging trends, share successful models, and forge strategic partnerships to mobilize capital for impactful projects. The summit is expected to serve as a launchpad for actionable commitments that align with Africa’s sustainable development goals.

Registration is open to all interested stakeholders via www.ugandadevsummit.com, where participants can confirm their attendance and contribute to shaping the future of development finance in Africa.