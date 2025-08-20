Uganda to face CHAN champs Senegal in quarterfinals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda will face reigning champions Senegal at Mandela National Stadium, Kampala on Saturday, 23rd August.

This was confirmed after Sudan holding Senegal to 0-0 draw on 19 Aug to maintain top spot in Group D and Senegal finishing second on goal difference.

Uganda will be playing quarter finals for the first time in seven CHAN appearances after a thrilling 3-3 draw with South Africa.

Uganda began campaign with a 3-0 loss to 2023 finalists Algeria, bounced back with a 3-0 win over Guinea, 2-0 victory against Niger before holding South Africa while Senegal started with a 1-0 win against Nigeria and 1-1 draw to Congo, and 0-0 draw to Sudan.

Other teams that have passed through to the quarterfinals include Kenya, Madagascar, Morocco, Algeria, Tanzania, and Sudan

Chan Quarterfinal matches

22 August

Kenya vs Madagascar, 17:00

Tanzania vs Morocco, 20:00

23 August

Uganda vs Senegal, 17:00

Sudan vs Algeria, 20:00