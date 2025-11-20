Uganda targets 1,000 electric coach orders as Grand Trans-Africa Expedition showcases Made-in-Uganda innovation

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Uganda has set its sights on securing orders for at least 1,000 electric coaches during the Made in Uganda Grand Trans-Africa Electric Expedition, a milestone 30-day journey covering more than 13,000 kilometres across Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana, Eswatini, and South Africa, government officials said in Kampala today.

The mission is designed not only to demonstrate technological capability but also to open new commercial and industrial markets across the continent, positioning Uganda as a competitive player in Africa’s emerging sustainable mobility sector.

The expedition is powered by the Kayoola Electric Coach 13M (Model 2025), designed and assembled by Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC). Each electric coach costs between Shs500m and Shs700m (approximately USD 130,000 to USD 185,000), depending on specifications and additional services requested by the client, an official at KMC revealed to this reporter.

Kiira Motors requires an average of two weeks to assemble a single coach, reflecting growing technical expertise and production efficiency. While most of the components used in assembly are still imported, the company has emphasized that the long-term objective is to progressively deepen regional supply chains and expand domestic manufacturing capacity.

By taking this electric coach across six African nations, Uganda is demonstrating that locally engineered technology can support long-distance mobility, cross- border transport, and real-world operating conditions.

The expedition underscores the importance of innovation in stimulating industrial competitiveness, activating new markets, and reinforcing a homegrown response to Africa’s transport and climate challenges.

The initiative was made possible through a strong public-private alliance involving MTN Uganda as the lead sponsor and digital connectivity partner, the Made in Uganda initiative, Kiira Motors Corporation, and the Science, Technology and Innovation Secretariat (STI-OP).

Speaking at the ceremonial flag-off in Kampala – the largest capital city of Uganda, Minister of Works and Transport Katumba Wamala highlighted the environmental advantage of electric mass transit in addressing urban mobility challenges.

He reaffirmed his support for the adoption of electric buses because of their reduced emissions and contribution to cleaner, healthier cities. He stated that the expedition sends a clear message that Uganda believes in its own capacity to deliver solutions that support a sustainable future for Africa.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Monica Musenero described the mission as a strong signal of Africa’s potential to lead in manufacturing when investment, vision, and innovation converge.

MTN Uganda’s General Manager, Enterprise Business, Ibrahim Senyonga, noted that the partnership reflects a shared ambition to build a connected and climate- conscious Africa.

By providing digital infrastructure throughout the journey, MTN is demonstrating that e-mobility can be effectively supported across the region while advancing its own commitment to achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2040.

As the Kayoola Electric Coach makes its way across the continent, the expedition stands as a testament to African innovation and commercial ambition.

It shows that African challenges can be addressed with African solutions, while opening the door for new industrial opportunities, regional trade, and a more sustainable transport future, officials said.