Uganda, Tanzania, Zanzibar regulators sign oil cooperation memorandum

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) has the signing a memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tanzania and Zanzibar to foster cooperation in oil and energy.

The tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed with the Zanzibar Petroleum Regulatory Authority (ZPRA) and the Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA) of Tanzania in a ceremony held at the PAU headquarters in Entebbe Uganda.

Chairperson of the Board of Directors at PAU, Lynda Biribonwa highlighted the importance of regional cooperation, emphasising that “the East African region is one of the most prolific frontier areas for Oil and Gas exploration and development”.

She noted that collaboration among regulators is “paramount to leverage on the existing expertise and resources”, given the sector’s specialised, technologically driven, and capital-intensive nature. As Biribonwa concluded, “Together, let us chart a transformative path forward for the petroleum industry in East Africa”.

The MOU according to a PAU statement outlines cooperation in critical areas such as petroleum resource management, cost monitoring and management, health, safety, and environment, national content development, and capacity building and knowledge exchange.

Biribonwa expressed her pleasure in signing the MOU, stating, “I am happy that we can sign this MoU and take forward these areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of our countries and sister institutions.”

Uganda already signed a number of agreements with Tanzania who territory will host the longest part of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline being constructed in the two countries. Tanzania also has a stake in the EACOP pipeline that will transport Uganda’s Crude oil from the Albertine to the international market.

Board Chair at the Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA), Halfani R. Halfani, reflected on the long-standing informal relationship between Uganda and Tanzania in oil and gas, emphasising the need to “formalise it so that it becomes sustainable.

“This MoU will facilitate sharing best practices, so that the region can maintain the capability to bring in investment in the region,” he added shortly after signing the agreement.

The Managing Director of Zanzibar Petroleum Regulatory Authority (ZPRA, Muhammed S. underscored the collective benefit of the partnership. He explained that by “putting all of our resources together, we can all learn from each other and see how we take the industry forward for the benefit of all.”

Director General of PURA, Charles J. Sangweni explained that discussions for this tripartite MOU began about a year ago.

He anticipates that the MOU “will strengthen our bonds” and highlight “pertinent issues regarding exchanging of data and exchanging experience through capacity building of our technical team.”

Sangweni also expressed optimism for broader regional cooperation, including potential future agreements with other East African nations, starting with Kenya.

The collaboration cemented by this MOU is expected to foster shared growth and expertise, aligning with the regional proverb, “Umoja ni nguvu” – unity is strength. The visiting delegation will also tour Uganda’s oil and gas operational areas in the Albertine Graben, gaining insight into the progress as Uganda prepares for First Oil.

