Uganda submits bid to host 2031 African Games

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda has submitted a formal bid to the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) to host the 2031 African Games, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

“It is the first time we are announcing this, but we submitted a bid late last year and now we have experts in the country to carry out evaluation of the facilities to determine if we meet all that is required,” Patrick Ogwel, General Secretary of the National Council of Sports (NCS), told Xinhua.

“The comments from the evaluators are very promising,” he added.

Ogwel also pointed out that Uganda is already preparing to co-host the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 alongside Kenya and Tanzania, and that hosting the African Games would further demonstrate the country’s capacity to stage major international competitions.

“The government of Uganda is ready to host as many international competitions as possible because this will also help boost tourism in the country,” added Ogwel.

Previously known as the All Africa Games and later the Pan African Games, the African Games are held every four years and are organized by the African Union in collaboration with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC). ■