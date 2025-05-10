Uganda set to start building new sh18.9 billion High Commission Chancery in Tanzania

Officials break ground on new sh18 billion High Commission Chancery in Dodoma’s Government City

Dodoma, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is set to start building a new High Commission Chancery on land donated to it by Tanzania. The project, valued at over TZS 14 billion (sh18.9 billion), is expected to be completed over the next two years

In a landmark ceremony that highlighted deep-rooted diplomatic ties and regional unity, Uganda officially broke ground on the construction of its new High Commission Chancery in the Government City of Mtumba, Dodoma on Friday.

The foundation stone for the chancery was laid in a vibrant ceremony attended by dignitaries from both nations, that officials said reflected the spirit of Pan-African solidarity and forward-looking diplomacy.

“We have seen something remarkable I would never imagine,”remarked Ambassador Charles Ssentongo, Director and Chief of Protocol at Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “This generous donation of land not only reflects goodwill to our country, but also plays a vital role in enhancing our cooperation. Our presence here will help extend services to Ugandans and deepen bilateral engagement. Where you stand is where we stand.”

The Government of the United Republic of Tanzania generously allocated five acres of prime land to the Ugandan Government, marking a strategic move in aligning diplomatic infrastructure with the country’s capital relocation from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma.

“Today’s event is not just about laying a foundation stone,” emphasized Fred Opolot, Deputy Chairperson of Uganda’s Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee. “It marks a bold reaffirmation of Uganda’s long-term diplomatic presence and is a thoughtful response to Tanzania’s visionary capital relocation policy.”

Representing the host nation, Denis Londo, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tanzania, noted “This chancery will not only be a workplace but a bridge of collaboration, reflecting our shared cultures and reinforcing the unique bond between our sister countries.”

“In support of our cause, the government of Uganda emerges as the first governments to establish their diplomatic offices here in Dodoma. Congratulations on this decision, we don’t take it for granted.” he enthused.

The Government of Uganda envisions establishing one of the fastest-growing diplomatic missions in Dodoma. This initiative reflects Uganda’s strong commitment to the enduring strategic partnership and underscores the government’s dedication to strengthening bilateral relations that span across nearly all sectors.

The High Commissioner of Uganda to Tanzania, Ambassador Col. (Retired) Fred Mwesigye stressed the moment’s significance.

“The Chancery, once completed, will stand as a symbol of Uganda’s sovereignty, identity, and commitment to building stronger ties with our partners particularly the United Republic of Tanzania, a country with which we share profound historical, cultural, and economic bonds,” he said.

The event also highlighted the development strides of Dodoma. Regional Commissioner Rosemary S. Senyamule praised the ease of connectivity brought by the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and noted, “Dodoma is emerging as a strategic and vibrant hub. The presence of the Uganda High Commission here reflects a commitment to direct engagement and growing investment opportunities.”

Officials said that as the construction begins, the new chancery is set to not only embody architectural excellence but also become a center for regional cooperation, cultural exchange, and the strengthening of Uganda-Tanzania relations for generations to come.