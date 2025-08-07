Uganda set to host Afro-Arab Youth Congress 2025 in October

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Uganda will proudly host the Afro-Arab Youth Congress 2025 from October 6 – 10 at Speke Resort Munyonyo, in a landmark event expected to draw over 1,000 delegates, including three Heads of State, ministers, youth leaders, and development partners from across Africa and the Arab world.

Themed “Amplifying Youth Voices for Peace, Unity, and Development,” the Congress was officially announced at a news conference today (Aug.6) at the Uganda Media Centre.

Speaking during the press briefing, Balaam Barugahara, the State Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development in charge of Children and Youth Affairs, expressed Uganda’s honor to host this international gathering, noting the significance of youth involvement in achieving peace and sustainable development across Afro-Arab regions.

He emphasized Uganda’s readiness to lead the conversation on youth empowerment, innovation, and cross-regional collaboration.

The Afro-Arab Youth Congress will feature high-level keynote sessions, interactive panel discussions, youth-led exhibitions, cultural showcases, and a non-elective General Assembly to adopt a Kampala Declaration on Afro-Arab Youth Cooperation. It also coincides with the 21st anniversary of Afro-Arab youth engagement.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, a strong proponent of Pan-Africanism and youth empowerment, serves as the current Patron of the Afro-Arab Youth Council.

His consistent support for youth initiatives is seen as a central pillar in Uganda’s selection as host according to Barugahara. Uganda also houses the Secretariat of the Council, making it a natural choice for this year’s edition of the Congress.

A major highlight of the event will be the launch of a fundraising drive for the construction of the International Headquarters of the Afro-Arab Youth Council in Nakawuka, Entebbe.

This effort is being spearheaded by the Council’s Special Envoy, former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda.

The proposed headquarters is envisioned as a monumental facility that will include an office complex, international sports stadium and related facilities, university, hotel, and a cultural heritage center. The project is estimated to cost between USD 150 million and USD 200 million upon completion according to Abbas Agaba, secretary general of the Afro-Arab Youth Council.

President Museveni’s commitment

Agaba lauded President Museveni for already fulfilling his promise of donating 50 acres of land in Nakawuka for the project.

“President Museveni has not only given us the land for the construction of the Afro-Arab Youth Council International Headquarters, but he has also written to his counterparts across the Afro- Arab world to rally their support towards this transformative youth facility,” Agaba said.

He confirmed in an interview on the sidelines of the news conference that the headquarters will integrate facilities for education, health, sports, and entertainment, making it a continental hub for youth development.

Construction of the headquarters is expected to begin early next year once substantial progress is made in fundraising. The fundraising campaign will be formally launched during the Congress in October and is expected to attract support from governments, private sector actors, and development partners.

The Congress aims to create a platform for young people to engage in policy dialogue, intercultural exchange, and propose joint initiatives for peace building and development.

Organizers hope it will further solidify Uganda’s role as a champion of youth-centered regional cooperation.

Minister Barugahara is leading the National Organizing Committee for the Congress and has called on the Ugandan youth to actively participate, network, and showcase their innovations on a continental stage. He also urged the media to play a key role in publicizing the Congress and amplifying youth voices in the lead-up to and during the event.

As global challenges intensify—from conflict to climate change—the Afro-Arab Youth Congress 2025 is set to be a timely intervention, reinforcing the vital role of youth in shaping a more peaceful, united, and prosperous Afro-Arab future.