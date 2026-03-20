Uganda seeks to capitalize on China’s zero-tariff treatment to boost value-added exports

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda is positioning itself to fully leverage China’s zero-tariff treatment, Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Matia Kasaija said on Thursday.

According to a statement posted by the ministry on social platform X, Kasaija made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Export-Import Bank of China led by the bank’s Vice President Yang Dongning.

He said Uganda is shifting away from raw material exports toward processing, manufacturing and higher-value products to better access Chinese and global markets.

In February, China announced that it would grant zero-tariff treatment from May 1 to products from 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic ties.

Praising China’s longstanding technical and financial support to Uganda across sectors, including transport, energy and health, Kasaija added that Uganda’s next growth phase will focus on agro-industrialization, export expansion and value addition in key sectors such as coffee, cotton, tea, minerals, tourism, and science, technology and innovation.

Yang pledged support for boosting investment flows to Uganda and connecting Ugandan enterprises with Chinese manufacturers and financiers.

The Export-Import Bank of China reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Uganda’s development through diversified financing tools, including trade finance, blended finance combining loans and equity, equity investments, strategic partnerships, syndicated financing and tailored financial products, according to the statement. ■