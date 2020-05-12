Uganda Red Cross Society supports Kasese flood victims

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) has delivered an assortment of non-food items to the people affected by floods in Kasese district.

Kasese district has been the hardest hit district by recent floods in the region that have left over 120,000 persons displaced, gardens and property destroyed.

The items delivered to the district on Tuesday include; 250 kitchen sets, 500 tarpaulins, 500 blankets, 750 bars of soap and 500 mosquito nets among others.

Robert Kwesiga, the secretary general Uganda Red Cross Society notes that there is still need for more relief items to be given to the affected communities with many having lost nearly everything to floods.

Kwesiga says they will continue to support the affected families even after they have left the camps to ensure they are mentally stable to start all over again.

Brigadier Stephen Oluka who is leading the National Emergency Coordination department in the Office of the Prime Minister says the relief will go a long way to help the affected persons.

Oluka also informed URN that there is addition support from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to cover the increasing numbers of persons running away from flood prone areas.

The Kasese Municipality mayor Geoffrey Kabyanga called on well-wishers to continue supporting the district as it battles to keep displaced families alive and safe.

Justine Biira who lost all her household properties and is now camped at Kasese primary says she cannot cook for for her children. She said they are happy to have received some relief items which will help them.

URN