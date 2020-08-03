Uganda records 5th Covid19 death

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has recorded its fifth Covid19 death, the Health Ministry has revealed. The deceased is a 46-year-old female Ugandan of Indian origin.

The deceased, a resident of Kibuli a city suburb was first admitted at Kibuli Muslim hospital with symptoms related to the viral respiratory disease before being referred to Mulago Specialized National referral hospital for further management.

According to the Health Ministry, samples from the deceased analyzed at three different laboratories including Makerere University, Uganda Virus Research Institute-UVRI and Central Public Health in Butabika turned out positive for Covid19. He says the deceased had been battling asthma and diabetics, both risk factors for COVID-19.

In addition, 13 of the 2485 samples tested on Sunday for COVID-19 turned positive. Two of the cases are returnees from abroad who have been under quarantine, five contacts to previous confirmed cases, two from alerts in the community and four Ugandan truck drivers.

Cumulatively, Uganda has so far registered 1195 COVID-19 cases whereby 1070 have since recovered and discharged from the various treatment centers across the country.

