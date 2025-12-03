Uganda reaffirms support for ICC amidst global challenges

The Hague, Netherlands | THE INDEPENDENT | Minister of Justice Norbert Mao has said that despite the attacks against the International Criminal Court (ICC), its judges and officials across the world, Uganda remains a strong supporter of the court

In a significant diplomatic engagement on December 2nd 2025 at the World Forum in The Hague, Norbert Mao, met with Judge Tomoko Akane, President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), alongside other distinguished judicial and diplomatic figures. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 24th Assembly of States Parties (ASP) of the ICC, underscoring Uganda’s continued commitment to international justice.

Among the prominent attendees was Judge Salome Bbosa of Uganda, who currently serves as a judge at the ICC. The Assembly included Ambassadors Mirjam Blaak, Amb. Duncan Muhumuza and Amb. Beatrice Pacunega Manano, highlighting the collaborative effort between judicial systems and Diplomatic Missions.

The discussions between Minister Mao and Judge Akane traversed key issues, prominently featuring the recent international attacks on the ICC, particularly the controversial sanctioning of several of its judges and officials. Minister Mao expressed regret over these attacks, underscoring Uganda’s strong support for the ICC and its pivotal role in maintaining a rules-based international order rooted in justice and humanity.

In his remarks, Minister Mao said “It is the water in the boat that causes a boat to sink, and not the waters outside the boat,” urging the Court to remain resilient and internally cohesive to avoid faltering under external pressures.

Judge Akane expressed gratitude for Uganda’s unwavering support, affirming the nation’s contributions to upholding the integrity and objectives of the Court despite challenging circumstances.

During his visit Mao held a meeting with the Deputy Prosecutor of the Court, Mame Mandiaye Niang, with whom they once again reaffirmed the excellent relations that exist between Uganda and the Court, exemplified by the fact that Uganda was the first country to ever present a case to the ICC and remains an active member of the Bureau of the Court. Mao noted that despite the attacks against the court, its judges and officials, Uganda remains a strong supporter of the court.

In the same vein, Minister Mao held a crucial meeting with the ICC Director of the Trust Fund for Victims, Dr. Deborah Ruiz Verduzco. They discussed the implementation of a €52 million reparations award in relation to the Dominic Ongwen case as well as strategies for mobilizing these funds and determining effective implementation modalities.

The discussions at the ASP of the ICC, which started on Monday 1st December at the World Forum will continue till 6th December reinforcing Uganda’s pivotal role in supporting global justice mechanisms and highlight the challenges facing the ICC in its mission to deliver equitable justice across international boundaries.

As the ASP continues, the sustained dialogues between States Parties and the ICC exemplify the collaborative spirit necessary to uphold international justice amidst contemporary global challenges and attacks on multilateralism and the rules based international order.