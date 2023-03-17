Uganda Police gets new APCs, RCVs to manage ‘volatile areas’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police Force has received improved classified anti riots Control Vehicles (RCVs) for Public Order Management and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) to address the emerging security challenges.

The tactical armoured vehicles are to be used in volatile areas like like Karamoja and combat zones in Somalia to guarantee the safety of officers and protect communities.

The equipment was handed over by AIGP Richard Edyegu, the Director of Engineering and Logistics at police headquarters Naguru on Thursday.

While receiving the vehicles, the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi noted that the equipment will improve the operational readiness of the Force.

“We need to utilize these machines to do better. It is upon us that they are properly maintained and ensure they last longer and serve the purpose,” said DIGP Katsigazi.

He added that the equipment is evidence that police are geared towards serving the community better and ensuring that they and their property are protected.

The DIGP thanked the Government for equipping and supporting the Police.

AIGP Edyegu on the other hand, noted that the main objective of this procurement was the need to equip Field Force Police (FFP) with improved versions of the APC and RCV that can handle the current operational challenges.

The procurement is also meant to improve the operational capacity of Anti stock theft unit in the Karamoja area by providing the personnel with safer and quicker means of transport as they protect and patrol in the Karamoja sub-region.

The equipment includes 15 Armored Personnel Carriers, 50 Riot Control Vehicles (RCVs).

SOURCE: Uganda Police