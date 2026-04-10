Uganda placed in tough group for U-17 Africa Cup of Nations

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda has been drawn into a challenging group for the CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2026.

In the draw conducted Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt, the Uganda Cubs were placed in Group B alongside Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon and DR Congo.

The CAF U-17 AFCON will be hosted by Morocco from May 13 to June 2, with 16 teams set to compete. The top 10 teams will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Two other teams from the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) zone – Tanzania and Ethiopia – have also qualified for the tournament.

CECAFA regional champions Tanzania have been drawn in Group C alongside Mali, Angola and Mozambique, while Ethiopia will face Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt in Group A.

Uganda secured qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the first time last year, defeating Gambia 2-1 in a playoff during the CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations 2025. ■