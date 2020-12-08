Uganda detecting only 10% of COVID-19 infections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Only 10 to 15 per cent of COVID-19 infections are currently detected in the country according to the ministry of health.

At the moment, 4,000 samples are tested on average every day. However, health experts say this figure does not represent the actual number of infected persons in the country.

Data from the health ministry shows that to date, over 600,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Analysis based on explanation by health experts shows that around 5.1 to 5.4 million cases have not detected.

Dr Monica Musenero, a senior presidential adviser on epidemics, says the figures being released by the health ministry are an indication of where infections are but not the number of people who are infected.

It is estimated that the disease has spread to 137 districts. With the widespread infections, Musenero says that at least 20,000 should be carried out daily. However, due to a lack of funds, these cannot be carried out.

She further says that due to the low number of detected infections, even the number of people succumbing to the disease might be higher than what is reported.

Dr Charles Olaro, the director of curative services at the health ministry, says they are not carrying out wide testing due to the expense associated with testing. He says they cannot trace contacts of alerts that present at health centres.

