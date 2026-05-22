US sanctions Tanzanian Police Chief for torture of Ugandan, Kenyan activists

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Department of State has designated Tanzanian Police Force (TPF) Senior Assistant Commissioner, Faustine Jackson Mafwele, for alleged involvement in gross violations of human rights.

Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, in a statement on Thursday, said that “The Department of State is designating Tanzanian Police Force (TPF) Senior Assistant Commissioner Faustine Jackson Mafwele under Section 7031(c) based on credible information that he was involved in gross violations of human rights. One year ago, members of the TPF detained, tortured, and sexually assaulted Ugandan Agather Atuhaire and Kenyan Boniface Mwangi, who were in Dar es Salaam to observe the judicial trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu. This designation prohibits Mafwele from entering the United States.

‎‎In May 2025, Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire and Kenyan Boniface Mwangi were arrested in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where they had gone to observe the judicial trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

‎‎It’s alleged Tanzania Police Force detained, tortured, and sexually assaulted the activists before they were freed due to pressure from the international community. ‎‎‎

Kenyan Mwangi said he was held for several days alongside Uganda’s Atuhaire.

‎‎Mwangi alleged that during the detention, he was stripped naked, hung upside down, beaten on his feet, and sexually assaulted in detention, while Atuhaire also said she was tortured and raped during her detention in Tanzania.

‎‎Mafwele has been sanctioned under Section 7031(c) of the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2026 (Div. F, P.L. 119-75).

‎‎The sections require the Secretary of State to publicly or privately designate foreign officials and their immediate family members as ineligible for U.S. entry due to their involvement in significant corruption or gross violations of human rights.‎‎ ‎‎

Agather Atuhaire welcomed the sanctions posting on her X account

“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice. Our tormentor and that of many other Tanzanians has been sanctioned by the US Department. ” Agather said

“It gives me hope that one day it will be more than just sanctions he will have to contend with, but be behind bars to pay for his crimes and to save people from his criminality. We hope that the regional bodies we petitioned will also pronounce themselves soon.” Atuhaire added

Mafwele is the first senior government official under President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration to face foreign sanctions. ‎‎