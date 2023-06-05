Uganda off to Addis Ababa for Africa Region IV golf

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Team Uganda will be seeking to reclaim the Region IV Golf tournament that is set to tee off from 5-10, June at the Addis Ababa Golf Club, Ethiopia. The team was flagged off by the Uganda Golf Union, President Moses Matsiko, today at the Uganda Golf Club.

“We have trained and prepared well for this tournament and we feel confident going into this tournament,” coach Flavia Namakula stressed at the send off. The mode of play is stroke play with the best three scores counting for the entire team.

“We are ready to claim our crown this time around.”

Uganda won this tournament in 2018 and 2019, this year’s edition is the fourth and is being hosted by the horn of Africa nation, Ethiopia. Region IV, made up of Rwanda, Defending champions Kenya, Burundi, Ethiopia(Hosts), Tanzania and Uganda.

The Ugandan side is made up of two Senior players Captain Ibrahim Bagalana, Godfrey Nsubuga and the Juniors are Joseph Reagan Akena and Juma Abiti, who are also part of the team that will be participating in the World Junior Golf Cup in Japan, later this month in the city of Nagoya, Japan. Sam Kacungira, is the team manager of the side.

“This is a perfect opportunity for our junior golfers to build there game ahead of the World Junior Golf Cup in Japan,” Matsiko, UGU boss stated. “I believe in our team and am sure they will return with the trophy again.”

National Council of Sports, has supported the team financially together with the Ministry of Education and Sports.