Uganda names squad ahead of 2025 Men’s AfroBasket qualifiers

KAMPALA, Uganda | Xinhua | The Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) has named the national team ahead of the 2025 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket qualifiers.

Former NBA player Ish Wainright, who now plies his trade with Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel, is one of the players invited.

Uganda will face tough competition in Group B against Cape Verde, Nigeria and hosts Libya, when the qualifiers take place on February 21-23 in Tripoli.

Uganda’s squad consists of seven home-based players and four who play abroad.

FUBA president Nasser Sserunjogi told Xinhua that the team will have a one-week training camp in Cairo before flying to Tripoli for the matches.

“We are hoping that the recent win of the women’s team in the AfroBasket Zone 5 will motivate the Men’s team to also push beyond their weight to perform well,” added Sserunjogi.

In the first window of the qualifiers played last year, Uganda only managed to garner one win.

Uganda will start their campaign against Cape Verde on February 21, before taking on Nigeria the next day. The final match against Libya will follow on February 23. ■