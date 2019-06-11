Uganda names 23 for AFCON 2019

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cranes coach Seb Desabre has named the final official list of 23 players to travel for the the Total AFCON Finals in Egypt this month.

There were no surprises, with all the key players led by Denis Onyango, included. Emmanuel Okwi finally makes the cut after missing out on AFCON Gabon 2017.

Twelve players are making a return, after their debut at the 2017 Uganda Cranes Squad in Gabon.

The players according to shirt line up are:

Robert Odongkara (1)

Joseph Benson Ochaya (2)

Timothy Denis Awany (3)

Murushid Jjuuko(4)

Bevis Mugabi (5)

Tadeo Lwanga (6)

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (7)

Khalid Aucho (8)

Patrick Henry Kaddu (9)

William Kizito Luwagga (10)

Derrick Nsibambi (11)

Ronald Mukiibi (12)

Allan Kateregga (13)

Wakiro Nico Wadada (14)

Godfrey Walusimbi (15)

Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (16)

Faruku Miya (17)

Denis Onyango (18)

Jamal Salim Magoola(19)

Isaac Muleme (20)

Allan Kyambadde (21)

Lumala Abdu (22)

Mike Azira (23)