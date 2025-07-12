Uganda names 19 athletes for African Junior Athletics Championships

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) has named a contingent of 19 athletes and seven officials to represent the country at the 4th edition of the CAA African U18 and U20 Athletics Championships in Abeokuta, Nigeria.

The selected team comprises top performers from national trials held earlier this year and will compete across both age categories in track and field events.

The female athletes on the team include Kirabo Aribariho Kemigisha (100m & 200m), Felister Chepkwemoi (1500m), Brenda Chepkwemoi (800m), Nancy Chepkwurui (3000m), Keren Chelimo (3000m), Bentalin Yeko (3000m & 5000m), Keziah Chebet (3000m & 5000m), Isella Chebet (3000m), Charity Cherop (5000m), Risper Cherop (5000m), and Mary Awat (200m & 400m).

The male athletes include Samuel Simba Cherop (1000m), David Berkham Otim (long jump), Earnest Wananda (400m), Jaffer Fadil Krube (800m & 1500m), Hosea Chemutai (5000m), Victor Cherotich (5000m), Dan Kipyeko (3000m), and Sande Jacob (800m & 1500m).

UAF President Dominic Otuchet expressed confidence in the squad, stating that the team is well-prepared and capable of delivering a strong performance. “Our team of juniors is ready to compete, and I have high expectations. The destiny of Uganda’s athletics lies in these young athletes. We shall be fighting for medals while also aiming to improve personal bests and secure qualifications for future international events,” said Otuchet.

The team is scheduled to travel to Nigeria aboard Uganda Airlines on Monday, July 14, to allow time for acclimatisation and final preparations ahead of the five-day competition, which starts on July 16th to 20th.

Organised by the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), the biennial Championships bring together emerging talent from across the continent. Uganda has consistently shown strength in distance events at the junior level and will look to maintain that reputation in Abeokuta.

****

URN