Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards finalists named

Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) 5th anniversary awards gala due
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Evolve Group Africa has announced this year’s Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) finalists. The finalists will tussle it out for the most coveted honours in the marketing sector, at the awards’ fifth anniversary gala, slated for next Thursday- December 11th, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.
The UMEAS’ fifth edition will see different companies and brands commune to exhibit their marketing success and showcase the quality of their business, while celebrating the edition’s underpinning theme: ‘Promoting sustainable marketing excellence’.
The nominees, who were selected by the UMEAS jury, will now tussle for an edge across the thirteen categories, after Evolve Group Africa introduced a new category to the awards, Brand of the Year, in commemoration of the awards’ 5th anniversary.
According to Paul Businge, a co-founder of Evolve Africa, this year’s edition will span every single aspect of marketing, communications, digital, and advertising, right from ideation, to creation, and execution
Businge further highlighted that the six-member marketing council determined all nominations, and holds 60% stake on all public vote categories, while the public shall have 40% of the final decision towards the consideration for seven (7), of the thirteen (13) awards categories.
The Brand of the year award, the newest addition to the UMEAS, will be part of the categories whose winner shall be determined by the Marketing council.
“The marketing council plays a critical role of ensuring professionalism at every stage of the process, as the awards aim to maintain credibility, transparency and fairness,” Businge said.
The distinguished Marketing council includes Dr. Benedict Mugerwa, Ngulumi Immaculate Nabatte, John Paul Okwi, Rogers Anguzu, Barbara Arimi and Jackie Namara.
John Paul Okwi, the Marketing Council lead noted that this year, the focus was centered on Sustainability, as they assessed campaigns and projects that made good use of resources that were entrusted to marketers, and whether they made a return on investment sustainably.
A corporate table at the event goes Ugx 2.5M, individual tickets are going for Ugx 200,000. Tickets can be booked by calling 0703115242 / 0772358292.
The UMEAS 2025 are sponsored by, I&M Bank, NSSF, NBS TV, Afromobile, Nexcom, Centenary Bank, Crown Beverages (Pepsi and Aquafina), Vision Group, Equity Bank, Radio City, Matooke Republic, Kadanke Brand House, Datamine Technical Business School, Marketer Media and Women in Marketing Uganda.
Below is the full list of the 2025 Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) nominees;
- Advertising Campaign of the Year
Tukikube Ne I&M Bank
Buckets Of Cheer-Uganda Breweries Ltd
Go Tv Ka Weekie
Stanbic Flexi Cash Back
Master Wa Street-Total Energies Uganda
I Am Streetwise-Kfc Uganda
Dstv Ka Weekie
Stanbic Supa Dupa
- Best Use of Partnership Marketing
The Dfcu Rising Woman Season 7
Bell Obafest 2025-Ubl
Government Communications Officials training in Strategic Communication and Digital Skills- Multichoice Uganda
Isaiah Katumwa 30 Years of Jazz-Vision Group
Menstrual Hygiene Management Project-World Vision Uganda & Absa Bank
Evervess Malt Launch
Uganda Film Festival Awards Gala Night & Regional Film Competitions-Multichoice Uganda
Spinny & Friends-Malembe Holdings
Stanbic Flexi Cash Back
- Best Use of Digital Marketing
Master Wa Street by Total Energies Uganda
Tosuula Step-Centenary Bank
Spinny & Friends-Malembe Holdings
Kampala Cream Wolox- Multichoice Uganda
Jumia Black Friday Masanyalaze 2025
Stanbic Flexi Cash Back
Smarta With Data-Airtel Uganda
- PR Campaign of the Year
Airtel-Spire Crisis Management Campaign
She Walks-Uganda Breweries Ltd
Culture Of Accountability (Project Hope)-Equity Bank
- Best Use of Experiential Marketing
Guinness Smooth Re-Launch
Master Wa Street by Total Energies
Johnnie Walker Golf Open
Smirnoff Fiesta – The Art Project
Don Julio 1942 Launch at Mezo
- Best Not for Profit/ Social Good Campaign
Why Gamble Campaign-UNICEF Uganda
Equi Mama (Women-Focused Loans for Business Growth
Rotary Cancer Run 2025
Equity Grow (Women Entrepreneurs, Refugees, Business Expansion
Annual Bankers’ Sports Gala 2025
Equity Young Africa Works -Yaw (Youth Entrepreneurship, Jobs Creation)
Stanbic National Schools Championship- Battle of Champions
Equity Broader ESG/Related News (Refugee Inclusion, Youth Jobs, Carbon Footprint
Equi Green Products (Clean Energy, Wash, Climate-Smart Agriculture Loans)
- Best Innovation- New Product/ Service/Process
Baileys Strawberries & Cream-Uganda Breweries Ltd
Go Tv Ka Weekie-Multichoice Uganda
Sapphire Club- I&M Bank
- Best Use of Sustainability
Stanbic National Schools Championship-Battle of Champions
Equity VSLA Refugee (Refugee Financial Inclusion Groups)
Eyo Red Card Campaign-Uganda Breweries Ltd
Equity VSLA Refugee (Refugee Financial Inclusion Groups)
Equity Young Africa Works (Youth Entrepreneurship, Jobs Creation)
Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon
Shut Up & Trash-NRG Radio
Equity Tree Planting (Ecosystem Restoration)
Equity Leaders Program (ELP- 412 Scholars, Youth Empowerment)
Menstrual Hygiene Management Project-World Vision Uganda & Absa Bank
Equity Broader EESG/Related News (Refugee Inclusion, Youth Jobs, Carbon Footprint)
- Rising Agency of the Year
Blend Advertising
Node Group Consult
- Agency of the Year
Metropolitanrepublic
Maad Mc Cann
Zeus The Agency
Fireworks Advertising
- Brand of the Year
I&M Bank Uganda
NRG Radio Uganda
Centenary Bank
- Marketing Campaign of The Year
Dstv Ka Weekie
Tukikube Ne I&M Bank
Spinny & Friends- Malembe Holdings
Smarta With Data-Airtel Uganda
Go Tv Ka Weekie
Johnnie Walker Golf Open
Jumia Black Friday Masanyalaze 2025
Stanbic Flexi Cash Back
- UMEAS Marketing Pioneer Award:to be announced at the Awards Gala