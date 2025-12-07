Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards finalists named

Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) 5th anniversary awards gala due

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Evolve Group Africa has announced this year’s Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) finalists. The finalists will tussle it out for the most coveted honours in the marketing sector, at the awards’ fifth anniversary gala, slated for next Thursday- December 11th, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The UMEAS’ fifth edition will see different companies and brands commune to exhibit their marketing success and showcase the quality of their business, while celebrating the edition’s underpinning theme: ‘Promoting sustainable marketing excellence’.

The nominees, who were selected by the UMEAS jury, will now tussle for an edge across the thirteen categories, after Evolve Group Africa introduced a new category to the awards, Brand of the Year, in commemoration of the awards’ 5th anniversary.

According to Paul Businge, a co-founder of Evolve Africa, this year’s edition will span every single aspect of marketing, communications, digital, and advertising, right from ideation, to creation, and execution

Businge further highlighted that the six-member marketing council determined all nominations, and holds 60% stake on all public vote categories, while the public shall have 40% of the final decision towards the consideration for seven (7), of the thirteen (13) awards categories.

The Brand of the year award, the newest addition to the UMEAS, will be part of the categories whose winner shall be determined by the Marketing council.

“The marketing council plays a critical role of ensuring professionalism at every stage of the process, as the awards aim to maintain credibility, transparency and fairness,” Businge said.

The distinguished Marketing council includes Dr. Benedict Mugerwa, Ngulumi Immaculate Nabatte, John Paul Okwi, Rogers Anguzu, Barbara Arimi and Jackie Namara.

John Paul Okwi, the Marketing Council lead noted that this year, the focus was centered on Sustainability, as they assessed campaigns and projects that made good use of resources that were entrusted to marketers, and whether they made a return on investment sustainably.

A corporate table at the event goes Ugx 2.5M, individual tickets are going for Ugx 200,000. Tickets can be booked by calling 0703115242 / 0772358292.

The UMEAS 2025 are sponsored by, I&M Bank, NSSF, NBS TV, Afromobile, Nexcom, Centenary Bank, Crown Beverages (Pepsi and Aquafina), Vision Group, Equity Bank, Radio City, Matooke Republic, Kadanke Brand House, Datamine Technical Business School, Marketer Media and Women in Marketing Uganda.

Below is the full list of the 2025 Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) nominees;

Advertising Campaign of the Year

Tukikube Ne I&M Bank

Buckets Of Cheer-Uganda Breweries Ltd

Go Tv Ka Weekie

Stanbic Flexi Cash Back

Master Wa Street-Total Energies Uganda

I Am Streetwise-Kfc Uganda

Dstv Ka Weekie

Stanbic Supa Dupa

Best Use of Partnership Marketing

The Dfcu Rising Woman Season 7

Bell Obafest 2025-Ubl

Government Communications Officials training in Strategic Communication and Digital Skills- Multichoice Uganda

Isaiah Katumwa 30 Years of Jazz-Vision Group

Menstrual Hygiene Management Project-World Vision Uganda & Absa Bank

Evervess Malt Launch

Uganda Film Festival Awards Gala Night & Regional Film Competitions-Multichoice Uganda

Spinny & Friends-Malembe Holdings

Stanbic Flexi Cash Back

Best Use of Digital Marketing

Master Wa Street by Total Energies Uganda

Tosuula Step-Centenary Bank

Spinny & Friends-Malembe Holdings

Kampala Cream Wolox- Multichoice Uganda

Jumia Black Friday Masanyalaze 2025

Stanbic Flexi Cash Back

Smarta With Data-Airtel Uganda

PR Campaign of the Year

Airtel-Spire Crisis Management Campaign

She Walks-Uganda Breweries Ltd

Culture Of Accountability (Project Hope)-Equity Bank

Best Use of Experiential Marketing

Guinness Smooth Re-Launch

Master Wa Street by Total Energies

Johnnie Walker Golf Open

Smirnoff Fiesta – The Art Project

Don Julio 1942 Launch at Mezo

Best Not for Profit/ Social Good Campaign

Why Gamble Campaign-UNICEF Uganda

Equi Mama (Women-Focused Loans for Business Growth

Rotary Cancer Run 2025

Equity Grow (Women Entrepreneurs, Refugees, Business Expansion

Annual Bankers’ Sports Gala 2025

Equity Young Africa Works -Yaw (Youth Entrepreneurship, Jobs Creation)

Stanbic National Schools Championship- Battle of Champions

Equity Broader ESG/Related News (Refugee Inclusion, Youth Jobs, Carbon Footprint

Equi Green Products (Clean Energy, Wash, Climate-Smart Agriculture Loans)

Best Innovation- New Product/ Service/Process

Baileys Strawberries & Cream-Uganda Breweries Ltd

Go Tv Ka Weekie-Multichoice Uganda

Sapphire Club- I&M Bank

Best Use of Sustainability

Stanbic National Schools Championship-Battle of Champions

Equity VSLA Refugee (Refugee Financial Inclusion Groups)

Eyo Red Card Campaign-Uganda Breweries Ltd

Equity VSLA Refugee (Refugee Financial Inclusion Groups)

Equity Young Africa Works (Youth Entrepreneurship, Jobs Creation)

Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon

Shut Up & Trash-NRG Radio

Equity Tree Planting (Ecosystem Restoration)

Equity Leaders Program (ELP- 412 Scholars, Youth Empowerment)

Menstrual Hygiene Management Project-World Vision Uganda & Absa Bank

Equity Broader EESG/Related News (Refugee Inclusion, Youth Jobs, Carbon Footprint)

Rising Agency of the Year

Blend Advertising

Node Group Consult

Agency of the Year

Metropolitanrepublic

Maad Mc Cann

Zeus The Agency

Fireworks Advertising

Brand of the Year

I&M Bank Uganda

NRG Radio Uganda

Centenary Bank

Marketing Campaign of The Year

Dstv Ka Weekie

Tukikube Ne I&M Bank

Spinny & Friends- Malembe Holdings

Smarta With Data-Airtel Uganda

Go Tv Ka Weekie

Johnnie Walker Golf Open

Jumia Black Friday Masanyalaze 2025

Stanbic Flexi Cash Back

UMEAS Marketing Pioneer Award:to be announced at the Awards Gala