Uganda lays ground work for Africa AI Summit in May at Speke Resort Munyonyo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDDENT | George Nyombi Thembo, the Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), has acknowledged the immense opportunities Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents, but stressed that Africa must proactively develop its own perspective rather than merely adopting western models.

Nyombi Thembo said this as he delivered a keynote speech, emphasizing Africa’s need to shape its own AI future. This, as the Africa Artificial Intelligence Summit 2025, was officially launched on Tuesday at Fairway Hotel, Kampala.

“This summit is not just a meeting of minds; it is a call to action for policymakers, businesses, and innovators to take ownership of AI development in Africa” he stated. It was a call of action for Africa’s innovators, policy makers and industry leaders to come together and chart a course towards the AI powered future that serves all Africans.

The summit will be themed “Navigating Artificial Intelligence for Business Growth and Resilience”.

“AI isn’t just a technological revolution, it’s an opportunity to redefine Africa’s economic trajectory.”

Discussions at the launch underscored AI’s potential in revolutionizing key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and governance.

Discussants gave examples of how AI-powered personalized fertilizer in Kenya and AI-driven disease detection in Ghana, is already transforming lives. Experts projected that AI could enhance productivity by up to 40%, underscoring the urgency for Africa to embrace this technology.

The summit’s launch highlighted the need for strong partnerships among governments across the continent, academia, and the private sector to build an AI ecosystem tailored to Africa’s needs. With AI poised to redefine industries and public services, the Africa AI Summit 2025 will serve as a crucial platform for shaping the continent’s AI future.

Officials said the upcoming summit, set for May 8-9, 2025, at Speke Resort Munyonyo, will debate leveraging AI for equitable public resource distribution and improved access to essential services; Developing comprehensive AI policies that foster economic growth and responsible AI adoption; Engaging in meaningful dialogue to develop AI skills and digital literacy prioritizing equipping African youth with the skills to thrive in an AI-driven world.

The Africa AI Summit 2025 will bring together AI researchers, policymakers, business leaders, and investors to shape the continent’s AI landscape. Participants will engage in high-level discussions on AI policy, business integration, and innovation, with a focus on practical solutions that drive impact.

Discussions will also address promoting AI-driven solutions that uplift communities and drive sustainable growth, plus, addressing challenges related to infrastructure gaps, data privacy, misinformation, and algorithmic biases with ethical considerations at the core.